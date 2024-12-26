Who's Playing
Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: Charlotte 7-22, Washington 4-23
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.
The Wizards are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They received a tough blow as they fell 123-105 to the Thunder. Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 31 points plus seven assists and two steals. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 114-101 to the Rockets. Charlotte was down 92-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LaMelo Ball, who earned 23 points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Ball also posted a 45.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November. Cody Martin, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.
Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 4-23. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-22.
The Wizards were able to grind out a solid win over the Hornets in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 123-114. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Charlotte is a 4-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 225.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 19, 2024 - Washington 123 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 08, 2024 - Washington 112 vs. Charlotte 100
- Nov 22, 2023 - Charlotte 117 vs. Washington 114
- Nov 10, 2023 - Charlotte 124 vs. Washington 117
- Nov 08, 2023 - Washington 132 vs. Charlotte 116
- Feb 08, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 104
- Dec 02, 2022 - Charlotte 117 vs. Washington 116
- Nov 20, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Charlotte 102
- Nov 07, 2022 - Washington 108 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 10, 2022 - Charlotte 124 vs. Washington 108