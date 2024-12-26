Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Charlotte 7-22, Washington 4-23

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will welcome the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

The Wizards are hoping to turn things around on Thursday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They received a tough blow as they fell 123-105 to the Thunder. Washington has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 31 points plus seven assists and two steals. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 114-101 to the Rockets. Charlotte was down 92-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LaMelo Ball, who earned 23 points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Ball also posted a 45.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November. Cody Martin, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 4-23. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 7-22.

The Wizards were able to grind out a solid win over the Hornets in their previous meeting on Thursday, winning 123-114. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.