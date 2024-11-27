Halftime Report

Down eight at the end of the first quarter, the Bulls now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 61-47.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 2-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Chicago 7-11, Washington 2-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.83

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are taking a road trip to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have the home-court advantage, but the Bulls are expected to win by 4.5 points.

The Bulls are headed into Tuesday's match after beating the impressive 244-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against the Grizzlies. The Bulls fell 142-131 to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zach LaVine, who scored 29 points plus two steals. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Nikola Vucevic, who went 9 for 14 en route to 26 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 12 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 11th straight loss. They took a 115-103 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pacers. That's two games in a row now that Washington has lost by exactly 12 points.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's contest: The Bulls have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 32.8% of their threes this season. Given the Bulls' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bulls skirted past the Wizards 129-127 when the teams last played back in April. Will the Bulls repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.