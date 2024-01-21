Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Denver 29-14, Washington 7-34

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.56

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Denver Nuggets at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 21st at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the Spurs didn't disappoint and broke past the 242 point over/under on Saturday. Washington took a 131-127 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Antonio. The Wizards didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, the Wizards were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Friday Denver sidestepped Boston for a 102-100 win. The Nuggets were down 58-46 with 3:30 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

The Nuggets relied on the efforts of Jamal Murray, who scored 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists, and Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Jokic has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last five times he's played.

Washington has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-34 record this season. As for Denver, their win bumped their record up to 29-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Wizards haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.7 points per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 118-104. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. Now that the Wizards know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.