The Wizards have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 99-93, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Wizards entered the matchup with 16 straight losses and they're well on their way to making it 17. Can they turn things around, or will the Nuggets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Denver 11-9, Washington 2-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.75

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, the Nuggets came up short against the Cavaliers and fell 126-114.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 11 assists. His evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Porter Jr., who earned 24 points in addition to seven rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 16th straight defeat. They took a serious blow against the Mavericks, falling 137-101. Washington was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Denver's loss dropped their record down to 11-9. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-18.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nuggets took their win against the Wizards in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 130-110. In that match, the Nuggets amassed a halftime lead of 72-49, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Denver is a big 14-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.