Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Picks from computer model on 33-18 NBA run

The Washington Wizards travel to the Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon in a matinee NBA showdown. The visitors are 2.5-point favorites, down a point from where the line opened.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5, up a point from the opener.



Before you lock in your picks for this Eastern Conference showdown, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



It's on a remarkable 33-18 run in top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed its advice is cashing in big right now.



Now the model has simulated Clippers-Wizards 10,000 times and come up with some surprising results.



One we'll give away: It's calling for Over 207.5 to hit in a whopping 70 percent of simulations, while only 52 percent of the public is backing it.



And the model says you can bank on one side of the spread hitting well over 50 percent of the time.



It knows the visiting Wizards have won three of their last four games. Guard Bradley Beal has scored 85 total points the last two games to lead the Wizards to two straight wins on their West Coast road trip.



Meanwhile, the Clippers have lost four straight, two at home. Star forward Blake Griffin is out with a knee injury and, in his stead, four different players have led the team in scoring the last four games.



But just because momentum favors the Wizards doesn't mean they cover the spread, especially on the road in an early afternoon NBA game.



The Clippers may have just lost back-to-back games to the Northwest-leading Timberwolves, but they were by a combined 12 points.



If Beal goes cold, so too may the Wizards. In the last two games while Beal has been an offensive force, only one other Wizards player has contributed more than 20 points in an outing.



And the underdog is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these two teams.



Will Beal and the Wizards continue rolling on their road trip? Or will the Clippers play spoiler on their home court, or at least keep it within the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Wizards-Clippers you need to be all over, all from the model that's 33-18 on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.