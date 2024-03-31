Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Miami 40-33, Washington 14-60

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Miami Heat at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Wizards might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Friday.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Wizards and the Pistons played, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 227.5-point over/under. The Wizards took a 96-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Washington has scored all season.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 92 points in their last contest, the Heat made sure to put some points up on the board against the Trail Blazers on Friday. The Heat really took it to the Trail Blazers for the full four quarters, racking up a 142-82 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Miami has managed all season.

The Heat's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Thomas Bryant, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Bryant had some trouble finding his footing against the Warriors on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

This is the second loss in a row for Washington and nudges their season record down to 14-60. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to 40-33.

While only the Wizards took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Heat, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Washington is playing at home, but their 12-24 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Wizards came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat when the teams last played on March 10th, sneaking past 110-108. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 10.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.