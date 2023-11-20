Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-4, Washington 2-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Bucks are 8-2 against the Wizards since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Bucks will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Mavericks didn't disappoint and broke past the 247.5 point over/under on Saturday. Milwaukee came out on top against Dallas by a score of 132-125. With that win, the Bucks brought their scoring average up to 119.2 points per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went supernova for the Bucks, dropping a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds. Damian Lillard was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 120-99 to New York on Friday. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Knicks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Looking ahead, the Bucks shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-9 against the spread).

The Bucks beat the Wizards 140-128 in their previous matchup back in April. Do the Bucks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.