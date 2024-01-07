3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 91-75.

The Knicks entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Wizards step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New York 20-15, Washington 6-28

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

What to Know

The Knicks are 8-2 against the Wizards since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the New York Knicks will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Knicks will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The 76ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. They really took it to the 76ers for the full four quarters, racking up a 128-92 win on the road. That looming 128-92 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Knicks yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Knicks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Brunson, who scored 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards gave up the first points and the most points on Friday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 114-90 to Cleveland. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost six in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wizards struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

New York's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-15. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-28 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

New York is a big 9-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.