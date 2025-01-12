Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Oklahoma City 31-6, Washington 6-30

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 6:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Thunder's defense has only allowed 103.6 points per game this season, so the Wizards' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Thunder can't be too worried about heading out to take on the Wizards: they just beat the Knicks at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Everything went the Thunder's way against the Knicks on Friday as the Thunder made off with a 126-101 win. With Oklahoma City ahead 70-43 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former went 15 for 21 en route to 39 points plus two steals and the latter went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points. The matchup was Gilgeous-Alexander's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 138-105 loss to the Bulls. Washington was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won 16 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-6 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-30.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging 15.8. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder strolled past the Wizards in their previous meeting back in December of 2024 by a score of 123-105. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 16.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.