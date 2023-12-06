Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Philadelphia 12-7, Washington 3-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to Orlando 130-125. The Wizards have struggled against the Magic recently, as their match on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The 76ers have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston.

The 76ers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Patrick Beverley, who scored 26 points along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists, and Robert Covington who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 5 steals.

Washington has been struggling recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-16 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be Washington's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 10-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Washington and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.