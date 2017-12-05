Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds: Picks from expert who's 17-5 on Blazers games

The Portland Trail Blazers won four games on a five-game road trip, but have lost two straight since returning home. They will try to bounce back Tuesday against a Washington Wizards team looking to find a flow without injured star John Wall in a 10 p.m. ET showdown.

The Blazers are six-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 204, up from an open of 201.5.

Before jumping on either side of this NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein is picking.

Hartstein damaged the sportsbooks in NBA point-spread picks last season, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit. He really has his pulse in games involving the Blazers lately too; he's on an amazing 17-5 streak (77.3 percent).

Now, Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Wizards-Blazers and locked in a confident pick.

Portland (13-10), known for being an offensive machine, has turned the tables this season. The Blazers have the NBA's fifth-ranked defense, allowing an even 100 points per game. Meanwhile, they're just 21st in scoring (103.2) and dead last in assists (18.1).

Portland still sports one of the most dynamic guard tandems in the league. Damian Lillard is averaging 25.5 points, five rebounds and 6.2 assists while CJ McCollum is at 21/4.3/2.6.

The Blazers also expect forward Al-Farouq Aminu (ankle) to get the green light. He has played in two games on a minutes limit, but that restriction likely ends Tuesday. He has averaged 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 10 games.

Washington's troubles started before Wall went down. The Wizards (12-11 overall) have lost six of nine heading into Tuesday's game.

Wall will miss his sixth straight game Tuesday. Washington is 2-3 in its previous five, but the wheels really came off Monday at Utah in a 116-69 loss, the second-worst defeat in franchise history.

Without Wall, scoring dynamo Bradley Beal has been off his game. In the first 13 games of November, Beal scored at least 19 points in all but one, and had 25-plus in seven. But in the past four games, he has managed more than 11 points just once.

Depth has served the Wizards well, however, with seven players -- not counting Wall -- averaging 7.6 points or more.

Hartstein has released a strong pick against-the-spread for Tuesday's game. Will the Blazers cruise past the shorthanded Wizards, or can Washington turn it around and keep it close on the road? The man on a red-hot streak on Blazers games has locked in his selection.

So what side of Wizards-Blazers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Wizards-Blazers, all from the man on a 77-percent Blazers streak, and find out.