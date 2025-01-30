3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Wizards 91-64.

The Raptors entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Wizards step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Toronto 14-32, Washington 6-39

What to Know

The Raptors are 8-2 against the Wizards since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Toronto Raptors will challenge the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Wizards are crawling into this contest hobbled by 14 consecutive losses, while the Raptors will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Monday, the Raptors beat the Pelicans 113-104.

The Raptors relied on the efforts of Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 13 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Wizards were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with the Mavericks but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Wizards' bruising 130-108 defeat to the Mavericks on Monday might stick with them for a while. Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 73-43.

Toronto's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-32. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 6-39.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

The Raptors beat the Wizards 130-122 in their previous meeting back in April of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.