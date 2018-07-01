Watch 2018 NBA Finals online: Live stream, dates, times, schedule, playoff bracket, series matchups

The Golden State Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Thursday. It was a much closer contest than expected, and the Cavaliers easily could have won the game in regulation. Instead, it went to overtime, and the Warriors proved to be too much in the extra frame, escaping with a 124-114 win despite 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists by LeBron James.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC, and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

2018 NBA Finals

NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114



Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary



2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

