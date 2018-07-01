Watch 2018 NBA Finals online: Live stream, dates, times, schedule, playoff bracket, series matchups

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

The Golden State Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals on Thursday. It was a much closer contest than expected, and the Cavaliers easily could have won the game in regulation. Instead, it went to overtime, and the Warriors proved to be too much in the extra frame, escaping with a 124-114 win despite 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists by LeBron James

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC, and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

2018 NBA Finals

nba-jam-matchup-banner.jpg

NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors 

  • Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114
  • Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
    * -- if necessary  

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket.  Igor Mello/CBS Sports
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES