Watch 2018 NBA Playoff games online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

It seems like the NBA playoffs just started, and we already have two teams on the brink of elimination. The Pelicans will look to be the first team to advance, as they try to close out a sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The Warriors are in the same boat, but will have to wait until Sunday to try to put the Spurs away. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series preview

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series preview

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series preview

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series preview

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
  • Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App  
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series preview

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series preview

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95
  • Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App  
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA 
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
