Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs games online: Live stream, first-round schedule, dates, times, series matchups

The first three days of the NBA playoffs have had everything we could ever hope before, but they've only just begun. There's plenty more playoff action headed your way, so let's make sure you know how to watch every single postseason game.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNTDrama.com or TNT App For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Toronto: Saturday, April 14, 5:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App

ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 2 in Toronto: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TV: NBA TV, Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



NBA TV, fuboTV (Try for free) Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN2, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN2, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 15, 1 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 2 in Boston: Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 14, 8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 2 in Philadelphia: Monday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 3 in Miami: Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD



Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)



Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App

ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 2 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 15, 9 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App

ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 2 in Oakland: Monday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 3 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Portland: Saturday, April 14, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App

ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 2 in Portland: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 3 in New Orleans: Thursday, April 19, 9 p.m. ET, TV: NBA TV, Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



NBA TV, fuboTV (Try for free) Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview