Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
The second round of the playoffs got over quickly, as the Cavaliers needed just four games to eliminate the Raptors, while the Celtics got past the Sixers, the Warriors eliminated the Pelicans and the Rockets sent home the Jazz all in five games. Now, we'll have a few days off until the conference finals begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Celtics and Cavaliers. Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors will be on Monday.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 in Boston: Monday May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103 | Herbert: How the Raptors lost their way
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 103
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101 | Botkin: Ainge, Stevens and a logic-defying team
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Celtics 101, 76ers 98 -- OT Barnewall: Celtics' poise tops 76ers' youth
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: 76ers 103, Celtics 92
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 114, 76es 112
Western Conference
Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
- Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108 | Forgrave: Jazz throw counterpunch, give Rockets reason to worry
- Game 3 in Utah: Rockets 113, Jazz 92
- Game 4 in Utah: Rockets 100, Jazz 87
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 112, Jazz 102 | Forgrave: WCF not enough for Paul, Rockets
- Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116 | Ward-Henninger: Curry's swagger back for Warriors
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100 | Ward-Henninger: Five takeaways from Pels' win
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Warriors 118, Pelicans 92 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleash 'Hamptons Five'
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Pelicans 104 | Ward-Henninger: Curry healthy in time for WCF we deserve
