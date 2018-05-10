Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, series matchups, bracket

The second round of the playoffs got over quickly, as the Cavaliers needed just four games to eliminate the Raptors, while the Celtics got past the Sixers, the Warriors eliminated the Pelicans and the Rockets sent home the Jazz all in five games. Now, we'll have a few days off until the conference finals begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Celtics and Cavaliers. Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors will be on Monday. 

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 in Boston: Monday May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
rapscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers  

celtics76ers.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

  • Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
rocketsjazz.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

warriorspels.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports
