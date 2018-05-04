Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
We're now two games into every series, and only one of them (Rockets-Jazz) is tied. In the rest of the conference semifinals, one team has a 2-0 lead. There's still plenty of exciting playoff basketball to be played, so make sure you know how to watch every game online.
All the games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101 | Botkin: Ainge, Stevens and a logic-defying team
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
- Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108
- Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
