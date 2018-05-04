Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups, bracket

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

We're now two games into every series, and only one of them (Rockets-Jazz) is tied. In the rest of the conference semifinals, one team has a 2-0 lead. There's still plenty of exciting playoff basketball to be played, so make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
  • Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108
  • Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-win.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
