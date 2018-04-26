Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups, bracket

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

The NBA playoffs are getting intense, and it's only going to get better from here on out. The Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Sixers have all advanced to the second round, and the Celtics will be able to join them when they take on the Bucks in Game 6 of their series on Thursday. 

Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) defeats No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38), 4-1

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) defeats No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35), 4-1

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) defeats No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35), 4-1

No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34) defeats No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33), 4-0

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-rockets-win.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
