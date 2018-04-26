Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
The NBA playoffs are getting intense, and it's only going to get better from here on out. The Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Sixers have all advanced to the second round, and the Celtics will be able to join them when they take on the Bucks in Game 6 of their series on Thursday.
Make sure you know how to watch every game online.
All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98
- Game 5 in Toronto: Raptors 108, Wizards 98
- Game 6 in Washington: Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET, NBATV
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) defeats No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38), 4-1
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: Sixers 130, Heat 103
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, Sixers 103
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: 76ers 104, Heat 91
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
- Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) defeats No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35), 4-1
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 122, Timberwolves 104
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) defeats No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35), 4-1
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 99, Spurs 91
No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34) defeats No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33), 4-0
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Jazz 113, Thunder 96
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 107, Jazz 99
- Game 6 in Utah: Friday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
