Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups, bracket

The NBA playoffs are getting intense, and it's only going to get better from here on out. The Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Sixers have all advanced to the second round, and the Celtics will be able to join them when they take on the Bucks in Game 6 of their series on Thursday.

Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNTDrama.com or TNT App For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) defeats No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38), 4-1

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) defeats No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35), 4-1

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket