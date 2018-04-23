Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

Man, these NBA playoffs are getting intense, and it's only going to get better. We'll have the final Game 4s of the first round on Monday, with the Rockets taking on the Timberwolves and the Jazz taking on the Thunder. Both the Rockets and Jazz are looking to take 3-1 leads, while the Timberwolves and Thunder are trying to even things up. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34) defeats No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33), 4-0

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95
  • Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102  
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App  
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 25, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: NBA TV, Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)     
  • Game 6 in Utah: Friday, April 27, TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
