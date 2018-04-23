Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups

Man, these NBA playoffs are getting intense, and it's only going to get better. We'll have the final Game 4s of the first round on Monday, with the Rockets taking on the Timberwolves and the Jazz taking on the Thunder. Both the Rockets and Jazz are looking to take 3-1 leads, while the Timberwolves and Thunder are trying to even things up. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNTDrama.com or TNT App For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

