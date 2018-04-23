Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
Man, these NBA playoffs are getting intense, and it's only going to get better. We'll have the final Game 4s of the first round on Monday, with the Rockets taking on the Timberwolves and the Jazz taking on the Thunder. Both the Rockets and Jazz are looking to take 3-1 leads, while the Timberwolves and Thunder are trying to even things up. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.
All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET, TV: NBA TV, Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Game 6 in Washington: Friday, April 27, TBA
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET, TV: NBA TV, Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Thursday, April 26, TBA
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: Sixers 130, Heat 103
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, Sixers 103
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: Tuesday, April 24, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 6 in Miami: Thursday, April 26, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
- Game 5 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 27, TBA
- Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Houston: Wednesday, April 25, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: Friday, April 27, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, April 24, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 6 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 26, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34) defeats No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33), 4-0
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 25, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: NBA TV, Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Game 6 in Utah: Friday, April 27, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
-
Rockets vs. Wolves series breakdown
James Harden and the No. 1 seed Rockets take on Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 seed Wolves in the...
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with two games on Monday
-
Thunder vs. Jazz series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 matchup in the Western Conference playoffs
-
Bracket for 2018 NBA Playoffs
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We've got everything you need to know from Sunday's NBA playoff games
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...