Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, series matchups, dates, times, schedules, bracket

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

The Boston Celtics continued their impressive run this postseason by taking a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-94 in Game 2 on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Warriors hold a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals after they beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1. 

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

  • Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports
