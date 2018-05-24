Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, times, dates, schedules, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
The Celtics moved within one win of the NBA Finals with a huge Game 5 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday, and now we'll see which of the Western Conference teams can take a 3-2 lead. The Rockets stole a game in Oakland, and now the Warriors will try to do the same in Houston on Thursday.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Herbert: Celtics show Cavs this series will be different
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94 | Botkin: Celtics dismiss Cavs' ace up their sleeve
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86 | Herbert: Morris laments poor defense against LeBron
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102 | Herbert: Cavs exploiting mismatches
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83 | Ward-Henninger: Tatum steps up, LeBron looks tired
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Western Conference
Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 127, Warriors 105 | Ward-Henninger: Curry goes cold as Rockets regain form
- Game 3 in Oakland: Warriors 126, Rockets 85 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr's adjustments helped Curry break out of slump
- Game 4 in Oakland: Rockets 95, Warriors 92
- Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are well underway in the 2018 NBA playoffs
-
Rockets vs. Warriors series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the No. 1 vs. No. 2 playoff matchup in the Western Confe...
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Thursday with Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Twitter reacts to why Lue benched Korver
Kyle Korver didn't play as much as fans thought he should have and it apparently had to do...
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Finals will begin on the final day of May and run through as late as June 17