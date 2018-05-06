Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, times, schedules, dates, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
Things keep moving right along in the NBA playoffs. Pretty soon we'll be in the conference finals, so make sure you know how to watch every single game online.
All the games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103 | Herbert: How the Raptors lost their way
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101 | Botkin: Ainge, Stevens and a logic-defying team
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Celtics 101, 76ers 98 -- OT Barnewall: Celtics' poise tops 76ers' youth
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
- Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108 | Forgrave: Jazz throw counterpunch, give Rockets reason to worry
- Game 3 in Utah: Rockets 113, Jazz 92
- Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116 | Ward-Henninger: Curry's swagger back for Warriors
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100 | Ward-Henninger: Five takeaways from Pels' win
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
