Watch 2018 NBA Playoffs online: Live stream, times, schedules, dates, series matchups, bracket

Things keep moving right along in the NBA playoffs. Pretty soon we'll be in the conference finals, so make sure you know how to watch every single game online.

All the games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

