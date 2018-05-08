Watch 2018 NBA Scouting Combine: Live stream, dates, notable attendees, notable declined invites

For the first time in NBA history, the NBA Draft Lottery will be held outside of New York/New Jersey. Instead, it's being held in Chicago. Why? To try to streamline the process from the lottery to the NBA Scouting Combine, which will occur in the days immediately following the lottery. It will allow teams to evaluate what they want to do with their early picks, and with 69 players participating this year, it could let teams take a look at some late-draft steals as well.

Players will be tested on verticals, agility and strength while scrimmaging each other under the eyes of the NBA scouts. Marvin Bagley III, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo will headline a deep class this year in Chicago.

The playoffs will still be going on during the Combine, of course, but the main players to watch are the lottery picks, who obviously won't be falling to No. 15 in the draft.

How to watch the 2018 NBA Combine

Dates: May 16-20

May 16-20 Location: Quest Multisport -- Chicago, Illinois

Quest Multisport -- Chicago, Illinois TV channel : ESPN2 (check local listings)

: ESPN2 (check local listings) Stream: WatchESPN

Participants

As mentioned above, the following 69 players will be participating at this year's combine:

Rawle Alkins (Arizona)

Grayson Allen (Duke)

Kostas Antetokounmpo (Dayton)

Udoka Azubuike (Kansas)

Marvin Bagley III (Duke)

Mohamed Bamba (Texas)

Jaylen Barford (Arkansas)

Keita Bates-Diop (Ohio State)

Tyus Battle (Syracuse)

Bruan Bowen II (South Carolina)

Mikal Bridges (Villanova)

Miles Bridges (Michigan State)

Bruce Brown Jr. (Miami)

Troy Brown Jr. (Oregon)

Jalen Brunson (Villanova)

Tony Carr (Penn State)

Jevon Carter (West Virginia)

Wendell Carter (Duke)

Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky)

Donte DiVicenzo (Villanova)

Trevon Duval (Duke)

Jacob Evans (Cincinnati)

Bruno Fernando (Maryland)

Melvin Frazier Jr. (Tulane)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky)

Devonte Graham (Kansas)

Devon Hall (Virginia)

Jaylen Hands (UCLA)

Kevin Hervey (Texas-Arlington)

Aaron Holiday (UCLA)

Kevin Huerter (Maryland)

Chandler Hutchinson (Boise State)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State)

Justin Jackson (Maryland)

Alize Johnson (Missouri State)

George King (Colorado)

Kevin Knox (Kentucky)

Sagaba Konate (West Virginia)

Caleb Martin (Nevada)

Cody Martin (Nevada)

Yante Maten (Georgia)

Brandon McCoy (UNLV)

De'Anthony Melton (USC)

Chimezie Metu (USC)

Shake Milton (SMU)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas)

Malik Newman (Kansas)

Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech)

Jontay Porter (Missouri)

Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri)

Billy Preston (Kansas)

Jerome Robinson (Boston College)

Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky)

Colin Sexton (Alabama)

Landry Shamet (Wichita State)

Anfernee Simons (IMG Academy)

Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech)

Omari Spellman (Villanova)

Khyri Thomas (Creighton)

Gary Trent Jr. (Duke)

Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Kentucky)

Moritz Wagner (Michigan)

Lonnie Walker (Miami)

PJ Washington (Kentucky)

Austin Wiley (Auburn)

Kris Wilkes (UCLA)

Kenrich Williams (TCU)

Trae Young (Oklahoma)

Notable declined invitations

As was the case last year, a few big names decided not to participate. Arizona's DeAndre Ayton will have private workouts with teams at the top of the draft, as he is largely considered a top-3 pick. International prospects Luka Doncic -- who will still be playing for Real Madrid -- and Dzanan Musa will not be in attendance either. Texas A&M's Robert Williams also turned down an invitation.

Once the combine concludes, players will get consultation on their best options leading up to the NBA Draft on June 21. Players that haven't signed agents will have until June 11 to withdraw their names from the draft should they wish to do so.