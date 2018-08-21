Watch 2018 WNBA Playoffs online: First-round live stream, dates, times, schedule

The 2018 WNBA season has come to a close, and after a hectic final few weeks, the playoff seedings are finally locked in. The Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream have earned byes all the way through to the semifinals, while the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun each got a bye to the second round. However, the bottom four teams -- Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings -- will have to begin play in the single-elimination first round, which is set for Tuesday night.

Here is everything you need to know in order to stream the games online.

First round (single-elimination) -- Tuesday, August 21

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury, 8:30 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Second round (single-elimination) -- Thursday, August 23

TBD at Washington Mystics, 6:30 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

TBD at Connecticut Sun, 8:30 p.m. ET -- WatchESPN

Full bracket

