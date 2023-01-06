Who's Playing

Chicago @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Chicago 17-21; Philadelphia 23-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Bulls will take on Philadelphia on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Chicago bagged a 121-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Chicago can attribute much of their success to power forward Patrick Williams, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds, and center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Sixers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 129-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Montrezl Harrell, who had 19 points in addition to five boards and four blocks, and point guard James Harden, who had 26 points and eight assists along with six boards. Harrell's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Harrell's points were the most he has had all season.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 17-21 and the Sixers to 23-14. Allowing an average of 115.50 points per game, the Bulls haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.