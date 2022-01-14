Who's Playing

Boston @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Boston 21-21; Philadelphia 23-17

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

On Wednesday, the 76ers lost to the Charlotte Hornets at home by a decisive 109-98 margin. A silver lining for Philadelphia was the play of center Joel Embiid, who had 31 points along with six rebounds. The game made it Embiid's eighth in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday as they won 119-100. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the 76ers, who are 19-20-1 against the spread.

Philadelphia is now 23-17 while the Celtics sit at 21-21. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia enters the contest with 5.83 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But Boston is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the second most blocked shots per game in the league at 5.95. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Boston

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.25

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won 23 out of their last 34 games against Philadelphia.