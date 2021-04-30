Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Atlanta 34-29; Philadelphia 41-21
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to defend their home court Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Philadelphia is hoping for another victory. They were fully in charge on Wednesday, breezing past Atlanta 127-83 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-39. The top scorer for Philadelphia was shooting guard Seth Curry (20 points).
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Atlanta out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Atlanta have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Philadelphia.
