Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 2-2; Philadelphia 2-2

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will battle the Philadelphia 76ers for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 16 at Wells Fargo Center. Atlanta isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Philadelphia is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. The Hawks skirted past the 76ers 103-100. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 62-49 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 18 dimes.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 2-2 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $111.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.