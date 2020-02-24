Watch 76ers vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Atlanta 17-41; Philadelphia 35-22
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Allowing an average of 118.81 points per game, Atlanta has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, sneaking past 111-107. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 35-21 deficit. Power forward John Collins had a stellar game for the Hawks as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 17 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia suffered a grim 119-98 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Philadelphia was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Joel Embiid (17 points), shooting guard Shake Milton (17 points), and shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (17 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.
Atlanta's victory lifted them to 17-41 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 35-22. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Atlanta have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Buy or Sell: Bucks will win 70 games
The Warriors are destined for a high lottery pick, so why roll Stephen Curry back into the...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks set NBA record
In the first week back from the All-Star break, Milwaukee continued its historic season with...
-
Melo gets first 30-point game since 2017
Anthony finished with a season-high 32 points and four rebounds
-
G-League coach delivers incredible rant
Buford's Wisconsin Herd blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead
-
Mavs protesting ending of loss to Hawks
An inadvertent whistle allowed the Hawks to put the game out of reach
-
Bucks are fastest to clinch playoffs
Milwaukee needed just 56 games to clinch a spot in the postseason
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...