Watch 76ers vs. Hawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Atlanta 17-41; Philadelphia 35-22

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Allowing an average of 118.81 points per game, Atlanta has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, sneaking past 111-107. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 35-21 deficit. Power forward John Collins had a stellar game for the Hawks as he dropped a double-double on 35 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia suffered a grim 119-98 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Philadelphia was down 93-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Joel Embiid (17 points), shooting guard Shake Milton (17 points), and shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (17 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 17-41 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 35-22. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Philadelphia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Atlanta have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.