Who's Playing

Miami @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Miami 32-29; Philadelphia 39-20

What to Know

The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Heat were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 108-103 to the Charlotte Hornets. Miami's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and six assists, and point guard Tyler Herro, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, five assists and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia lost 110-107 to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday on a last-minute deep three from Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum with 0:02 remaining. The losing side was boosted by center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 41 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 12 rebounds.

Miami is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Miami at 32-29 and the 76ers at 39-20. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Heat are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.1 on average. Philadelphia's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.4 on average. Miami might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 19 out of their last 36 games against Philadelphia.