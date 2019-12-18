Watch 76ers vs. Heat: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Miami 19-8; Philadelphia 20-8
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Philadelphia suffered a grim 109-89 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Ben Simmons, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, falling 118-111. SG Jimmy Butler (25 points) was the top scorer for Miami. C Bam Adebayo has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.
The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Everything went Philadelphia's way against Miami the last time the two teams met in November as they made off with a 113-86 victory. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.95
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Miami.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Miami 86
- Apr 09, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Miami 114
- Apr 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 91
- Apr 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Miami 108
- Apr 16, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Apr 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 08, 2018 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Feb 27, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 102
- Feb 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Miami 97
- Mar 01, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Miami 109
- Feb 04, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2016 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 04, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Nov 21, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Philadelphia 91
