Watch 76ers vs. Heat: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Miami @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Miami 19-8; Philadelphia 20-8

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Philadelphia suffered a grim 109-89 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Ben Simmons, who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, falling 118-111. SG Jimmy Butler (25 points) was the top scorer for Miami. C Bam Adebayo has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.

The 76ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Everything went Philadelphia's way against Miami the last time the two teams met in November as they made off with a 113-86 victory. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 212

Series History

Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Miami.