Watch 76ers vs. Hornets online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Hornets and 76ers are going in two very different directions on this Easter Sunday
When the 2017-18 season started, there was an expectation that the Hornets (34-43) and the 76ers (45-30) could both reach the playoffs. However, while Philadelphia has exceeded expectations, Charlotte has disappointed in every way. The two now meet up on Easter Sunday going in different directions.
The 76ers have clinched the playoffs and are playing for better seeding. The Hornets, while technically still in the playoff race, are just waiting for their miserable year to end.
How to watch 76ers vs. Hornets
- Date: Sunday, April 1
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid for the foreseeable future while he recovers from an orbital fracture. However, they should be able to handle life without him. They've already clinched a playoff spot and the Hornets are too inconsistent a team to rely on.
Philadelphia will have a chance Sunday to get some more experience for rookie Markelle Fultz. He recently returned to the lineup, after missing the majority of the season with a shoulder issue, and the 76ers need to play catch up if they're going to get him minutes. Although, he's not going to have an easy time against Kemba Walker.
The Hornets have a chance, because while they've been disappointing, they're still a team that can pull out a win against anybody. They're well coached and disciplined, but they lack the talent. That talent disparity could be their down fall even with Embiid out for the Sixers.
