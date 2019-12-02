Watch 76ers vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch 76ers vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 14-6; Utah 12-8
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will stay at home another game and welcome the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
It was all tied up 65-65 at the half for the 76ers and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, but the 76ers stepped up in the second half. The 76ers skirted past Indiana 119-116. C Joel Embiid was the offensive standout of the game for the 76ers, as he posted a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Embiid.
Meanwhile, Utah has to be hurting after a devastating 130-110 loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Jazz were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 77-37.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The last time the two teams met in November, Philadelphia and Utah were neck-and-neck, but Philadelphia came up empty-handed with a 106-104 defeat. Maybe Philadelphia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jazz.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 06, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Dec 27, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Utah 97
- Nov 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Utah 107
- Nov 20, 2017 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 07, 2017 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 29, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Philadelphia 83
- Nov 07, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Philadelphia 84
- Dec 28, 2015 - Utah 95 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Oct 30, 2015 - Utah 99 vs. Philadelphia 71
