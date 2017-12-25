Watch 76ers vs. Knicks NBA Christmas Day online, live stream, TV channel, odds, tip time

Two of the NBA's 'unicorns', Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid, will meet on Christmas Day

How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
  • Time: Noon ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN (requires subscriber login)
Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis:

For the first time in a few seasons, both the Sixers and Knicks have been rather fun to watch, and should provide an entertaining matchup to start the Christmas Day proceedings. 

Perhaps more important than the game itself, however, is the much anticipated individual matchup between two of the NBA's young "unicorns" -- Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis. There was concern whether back problems would sideline Embiid against the Knicks, but the big man is expected to suit up

The two budding stars have been spectacular thus far this season, and thankfully, despite each dealing with minor injuries at various points, they both appear healthy enough to play. The last time the two met, back in January, Embiid far outplayed Porzingis. The Sixers' big man finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds in Philly's 98-97 win that day, while Porzingis had just seven points on 3-10 shooting. 

Aside from Embiid vs. Porzingis, there will be a number of other exciting young players on display, including Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Frank Ntilikina

