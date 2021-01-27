Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-4; Philadelphia 12-6
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to regain their footing.
Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, winning 115-108. Small forward LeBron James took over for Los Angeles, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and six dimes along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not particularly close, with Philadelphia falling 119-104. Power forward Tobias Harris (25 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.
The Lakers are now 14-4 while the 76ers sit at 12-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the game with 6.44 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Sixers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.61 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Jan 25, 2020 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 143 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 15, 2017 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Mar 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Jan 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 93 vs. Philadelphia 84
- Dec 01, 2015 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Los Angeles 91