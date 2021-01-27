Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-4; Philadelphia 12-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to regain their footing.

Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, winning 115-108. Small forward LeBron James took over for Los Angeles, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and six dimes along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not particularly close, with Philadelphia falling 119-104. Power forward Tobias Harris (25 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.

The Lakers are now 14-4 while the 76ers sit at 12-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the game with 6.44 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. But the Sixers are even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.61 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.