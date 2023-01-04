Who's Playing

Indiana @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Indiana 21-17; Philadelphia 22-14

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.79 points per game. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Indiana knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully the 76ers like a good challenge.

The Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-114 on Monday. The top scorers for Indiana were shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (21 points) and small forward Buddy Hield (19 points).

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Sixers proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia bagged a 120-111 victory. Their center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 42 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 21-17 and the 76ers to 22-14. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Pacers and the Sixers will really light up the scoreboard.

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.