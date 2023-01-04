Who's Playing
Indiana @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Indiana 21-17; Philadelphia 22-14
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.79 points per game. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Indiana knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully the 76ers like a good challenge.
The Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-114 on Monday. The top scorers for Indiana were shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (21 points) and small forward Buddy Hield (19 points).
Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Sixers proved too difficult a challenge. Philadelphia bagged a 120-111 victory. Their center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 42 points and 11 rebounds along with five dimes.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 21-17 and the 76ers to 22-14. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Pacers and the Sixers will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.
- Oct 24, 2022 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 09, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Indiana 120
- Apr 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Indiana 122
- Nov 13, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. Philadelphia 113
- May 11, 2021 - Indiana 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Mar 01, 2021 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 31, 2021 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Aug 01, 2020 - Indiana 127 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 13, 2020 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 31, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85