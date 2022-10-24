Who's Playing
Indiana @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Indiana 1-2; Philadelphia 0-3
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will play host again and welcome the Indiana Pacers to Wells Fargo Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. If the contest is anything like the 76ers' 133-120 victory from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Philadelphia came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, falling 114-105. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Philadelphia to swallow was that they had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the game. Center Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 40 points and 13 boards. Embiid hadn't helped his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, winning 124-115. Indiana can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists along with five steals.
This next matchup looks promising for Philadelphia, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The 76ers are now 0-3 while the Pacers sit at 1-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Indiana in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.64
Odds
The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 09, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Indiana 120
- Apr 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Indiana 122
- Nov 13, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. Philadelphia 113
- May 11, 2021 - Indiana 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Mar 01, 2021 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 31, 2021 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Aug 01, 2020 - Indiana 127 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 13, 2020 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 31, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85