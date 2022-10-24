Who's Playing

Indiana @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Indiana 1-2; Philadelphia 0-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will play host again and welcome the Indiana Pacers to Wells Fargo Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday. If the contest is anything like the 76ers' 133-120 victory from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Philadelphia came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, falling 114-105. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Philadelphia to swallow was that they had been favored by 13.5 points coming into the game. Center Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 40 points and 13 boards. Embiid hadn't helped his team much against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, winning 124-115. Indiana can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists along with five steals.

This next matchup looks promising for Philadelphia, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The 76ers are now 0-3 while the Pacers sit at 1-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. On the other end of the spectrum, Indiana is fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 25 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Indiana in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.64

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Philadelphia.