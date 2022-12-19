Who's Playing

Toronto @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Toronto 13-17; Philadelphia 16-12

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors will be on the road. The Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia should still be riding high after a win, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

Toronto received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 126-110 to the Golden State Warriors. Toronto was down 102-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Golden State this past Friday, taking their contest 118-106. It was another big night for the 76ers' center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 13 boards. Embiid's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Toronto is now 13-17 while Philadelphia sits at 16-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The 76ers' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 108.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 27 out of their last 42 games against Philadelphia.