Who's Playing
Toronto @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Toronto 13-17; Philadelphia 16-12
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors will be on the road. The Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia should still be riding high after a win, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.
Toronto received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 126-110 to the Golden State Warriors. Toronto was down 102-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 27 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against Golden State this past Friday, taking their contest 118-106. It was another big night for the 76ers' center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 13 boards. Embiid's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Toronto against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Toronto is now 13-17 while Philadelphia sits at 16-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The 76ers' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 108.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 27 out of their last 42 games against Philadelphia.
- Oct 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 90
- Oct 26, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Toronto 97
- Apr 25, 2022 - Toronto 103 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Apr 23, 2022 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Apr 20, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Toronto 101
- Apr 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 97
- Apr 16, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Toronto 111
- Apr 07, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 20, 2022 - Toronto 93 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Dec 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Toronto 109
- Nov 11, 2021 - Toronto 115 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 23, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Toronto 102
- Feb 21, 2021 - Toronto 110 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Toronto 93
- Aug 12, 2020 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 22, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Toronto 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 12, 2019 - Toronto 92 vs. Philadelphia 90
- May 09, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Toronto 101
- May 07, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Philadelphia 89
- May 05, 2019 - Toronto 101 vs. Philadelphia 96
- May 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Toronto 95
- Apr 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 27, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Dec 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 05, 2018 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Oct 30, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Jan 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Toronto 111
- Dec 23, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Dec 21, 2017 - Toronto 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Oct 21, 2017 - Toronto 128 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 02, 2017 - Toronto 113 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 18, 2017 - Philadelphia 94 vs. Toronto 89
- Dec 14, 2016 - Toronto 123 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Nov 28, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Apr 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 09, 2016 - Toronto 108 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 13, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Philadelphia 76
- Nov 11, 2015 - Toronto 119 vs. Philadelphia 103