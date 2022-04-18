Who's Playing

Toronto @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Toronto 0-1; Philadelphia 1-0

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Wells Fargo Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Monday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' matchup this past Saturday. The 76ers made easy work of Toronto and carried off a 131-111 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 107-88 advantage. Philadelphia's point guard Tyrese Maxey was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 38 points.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The 76ers are now a perfect 1-0 while the Raptors sit at a mirror-image 0-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. But Toronto enters the game with 8.99 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $79.99

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 24 out of their last 35 games against Philadelphia.