Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 3-0; Minnesota 3-0
Last Season Records: Philadelphia 51-31; Minnesota 36-46
What to Know
Minnesota is 2-6 against Philadelphia since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.
Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over Miami on Sunday, winning 116-109.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Philadelphia took down Atlanta 105-103 on Monday. C Joel Embiid was the offensive standout of the contest for the 76ers, as he posted a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves are stumbling into the match with the third fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.67 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, the 76ers rank second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with seven on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.47
Series History
Philadelphia have won six out of their last eight games against Minnesota.
- Mar 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 149 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- Nov 17, 2016 - Minnesota 110 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 04, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 23, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Philadelphia 95
