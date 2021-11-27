Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Minnesota 9-10; Philadelphia 10-9

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-9 against the Philadelphia 76ers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Timberwolves might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Minnesota received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 133-115 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 25 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

As for Philadelphia, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 116-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Power forward Georges Niang wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia; Niang finished with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, who are 9-10 against the spread.

The losses put Minnesota at 9-10 and Philadelphia at 10-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota ranks second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.26 on average. Philadelphia is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 5.89 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - North

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.