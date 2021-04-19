Who's Playing

Golden State @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Golden State 28-29; Philadelphia 39-17

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but this past Friday the Sixers sidestepped the Los Angeles Clippers for a 106-103 win. It was another big night for the Sixers' center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 36 points and 14 boards. The game made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 36 points.

Meanwhile, the Dubs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-114 to the Boston Celtics. Point guard Stephen Curry did his best for the Dubs, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with seven rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it ten games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

The Sixers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Philadelphia is now 39-17 while Golden State sits at 28-29. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4. Less enviably, Golden State is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Warriors.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.