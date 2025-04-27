The incredible first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers reached a new height on Saturday evening with one of the most stunning endings to a game you will ever see. Aaron Gordon played hero with a buzzer-beating dunk to give the Nuggets a series-tying 101-99 victory.

The Nuggets led by as many as 22 early in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers came storming back late and tied things up with less than 10 seconds to play. With the game on the line, the Nuggets gave the ball to Nikola Jokic, who threw up a somewhat wild fadeaway that was too long.

Gordon, though, was on the scene and caught the ball out of midair, slamming it home right as the buzzer sounded.

The officials called the basket good on the floor, and after a lengthy review upheld that ruling. Gordon's fingers left the ball a split-second before the red light on the backboard came on.

Gordon finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and made sure that the Nuggets didn't waste another spectacular performance from Jokić, who went for 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists.

This series is now all square at 2-2 and will head back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.