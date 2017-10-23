WATCH: Andrew Wiggins' winning 3 off glass caps crazy ending to Wolves-Thunder

It's still early, of course, but we have a leader in the clubhouse for game of the season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves played to the final buzzer Sunday night in OKC, with stars on both squads hitting big-time shots in the closing minute. There were almost too many to mention, however, so let's just jump right to the final two possessions.

Down 112-110 with under 10 seconds to play, the Thunder needed a bucket, and quick. They got one, thanks to one of their new additions, Carmelo Anthony. Russell Westbrook started to drive to the basket on the left side of the floor, and when the defense collapsed, he kicked it out to Melo, who drilled the 3-ball.

It was looking like a storybook ending for the new arrival, but Andrew Wiggins had another idea. The Wolves' youngster, fresh off a monster $148 million extension, took the inbound pass, raced up the floor, and pulled up just inside halfcourt. Luckily for him, the bank was open late on Sunday night in OKC, and he got the shot to go at the buzzer, giving the Wolves a thrilling 115-113 victory.

🚨 WILD FINISH in OKC as @22wiggins answers a Melo 3P with a game-winning bank 3-pointer on the on other end! 🚨#GameTime pic.twitter.com/g4g7qo59De — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 23, 2017

True, NBA TV Twitter dot com account, that was in deed a WILD FINISH.

Also while that was an incredible shot by Wiggins, can't help but feel a little bit bad for Melo that his first potentially heroic moment with the Thunder was all for naught.