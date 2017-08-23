WATCH: Angry Celtics fans burned Isaiah Thomas jerseys after trade to Cavs
Thomas was traded to Cleveland yet some fans are taking it out on him ... and his jerseys
After weeks of rumors and speculation, Kyrie Irving was finally traded on Tuesday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers sent him to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.
It was a stunning deal, but not quite as stunning as the response of some Celtics fans, who decided to take the always ill-advised step of burning their Isaiah Thomas jerseys:
There's really just no explanation for people burning Thomas' jersey, as he was traded away from Boston in a deal he had no control over. Regardless, burning jerseys is, always has been and always will be extremely silly.
