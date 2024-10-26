Spooky season is in full swing, and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo really got into the spirit with his postgame outfit. Following the Bucks' 133-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Antetokounmpo showed up in a Mr. Potato Head costume.

Antetokounmpo sat at the podium with a second, comically large face staring at reporters from below his own. Antetokounmpo was asked about his postgame Halloween costume, and the Bucks star said fatherhood comes before basketball, win or lose.

"You're married, so you know," Antetokounmpo said. "You don't have a say in things. When the day starts, you have a schedule. This is what you gonna do today. You're going to go to practice. You're going to come back. You're gonna interact with the kids, then you gonna take a nap. Then we have a costume ready for you. You gonna wear that costume.

"It doesn't matter what you feel. Win or lose, you're gonna wear that costume. At the end of the day, you're father after a basketball player. This is why I choose this costume. I'm a father first. I have three kids."

Before throwing on his Mr. Potato Head costume, Antetokounmpo put on a show, despite his team's loss. The Bucks' superstar and spud impersonator led all scorers with 38 points while adding 11 rebounds.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee, its 3-point defense was ghastly. Chicago knocked down 21 3-pointers, which allowed it to pull away in the second half.