Halloween offers a chance to scare many people in your life, and the Charlotte Hornets certainly are no exception this year. On Thursday, Hornets star LaMelo Ball was making his way through the team facility when he received the scare of a lifetime.

Ball was entering a stairwell where someone had placed a clown that moved, and it's safe to say Ball wasn't exactly expecting the clown to be there.

The Hornets guard shrieked at a very high decibel level before open-hand slapping the clown in the face. When he finally made his way up the stairs, he even took another swing at the clown almost to make sure nobody was actually in the getup.

What would the prank even more hilarious was the fact that Ball appeared to be in a great mood, and was even singing Big Sean's iconic hit "Blessings" on his way into the stairwell. After being scared half to death, Ball filed his grievance on his way up the stairs and ultimately fell at the top of the stairs laughing.

"Boy, hell no. It's too early for this," Ball could be heard screaming.

This is one of the better Halloween scares any athlete has been involved in. The scare itself was tremendous, but Ball's reaction made it that much more entertaining of a prank.