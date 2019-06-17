Watch as Raptors celebrate their first NBA championship with parade through streets of Toronto

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.

It took six hard-fought games and some unfortunate injury issues for their opponent, but ultimately the Raptors were able to take down the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the Finals to claim the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy for themselves.

On Monday morning, the Raptors took to the streets of Toronto (click here to watch live) to celebrate their first NBA title, and the first major sports title in the city since 1993. The Raptors parade began at Exhibition Place and will make its way to Nathan Phillips Square for a celebration rally.

You can also see all the sights and sounds from the parade below, via Sportsnet:

While the parade was extremely well attended, it hasn't necessarily progressed super smoothly. The final rally at Nathan Phillips Square was delayed, as the parade route took much longer to complete than initially expected. Additionally, technical issues cut out the video and sound from the main stage screens, and other issues -- such as a lack of water and over-crowding -- plagued those in attendance.

Technically problems so no music or video on the stage or screens; heat and a lack of water bottles; and almost no way to get out of the crowd, which is packed as the world’s biggest rush-hour subway car. This could have been planned and executed better. https://t.co/spo8yaSuxq — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

Mike Bartlett, a Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment official, said he anticipates between 1.5 and 2 million people to attend the Raptors parade, per Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman of CP24.

With their victory, the Raptors became the first team outside of the United States to win an NBA title, and it's clear that the people in Toronto were ready to celebrate with the team on Monday.