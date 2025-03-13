San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has been ready to roll right from the start of his NBA career. The same couldn't be said for his car following the team's 126-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Castle, a Rookie of the Year contender, was ready to leave Frost Bank Arena after contributing eight points and two rebounds in the victory. As Castle approached his car, teammates were filming him, and it became clear he wasn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The rest of the Spurs burst into laughter as Castle discovered that his car had the wheels taken off. Devin Vassell posted a video of the incident on social media.

Castle then acted like he was ready to fight teammate Blake Wesley, but he took the prank in stride. The real question was whether his teammates gave his wheels back immediately or did they make him sweat and call a tow truck?

Car pranks are becoming a trend around the NBA with Donovan Mitchell filling Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson's car with popcorn on Sunday. Players need to have their head on a swivel these days, or they need to start just catching rides to the arena.