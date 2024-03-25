Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Boston 57-14, Atlanta 31-39

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Hawks will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

A well-balanced attack led the Hawks over the Hornets in every quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that Atlanta blew the Hornets out of the water with a 132-91 final score. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Hawks have managed all season.

Dejounte Murray was a one-man wrecking crew for the Hawks as he shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 assists. Murray is on a roll when it comes to assists, as he's now posted ten or more in the last four games he's played. Bruno Fernando was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it nine on Saturday. They came out on top against Chicago by a score of 124-113. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 3 on the offensive boards, as the Celtics did.

The Celtics' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sam Hauser, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assist.

Atlanta's win bumped their record up to 31-39. As for Boston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 20 of their last 22 games, which provided a nice bump to their 57-14 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Celtics, as the team is favored by a full 12 points. This contest will be their 34th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 20-12-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Atlanta and the Celtics are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.2 points per game (they're ranked fifth in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 121.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Boston is a big 12-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.